Corporate Backlash: Europe's Pride Events Struggle Amid Trump's DEI War
Pride marches in Europe face financial strain as key sponsors withdraw support, influenced by President Trump's anti-DEI stance. LGBTQ+ activists from Greece to Germany express concern over future events, citing increased costs and decreased visibility. Organizers urge businesses and society for solidarity to counter rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.
In a significant backlash following President Donald Trump's campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Pride events across Europe are witnessing a worrying drop in corporate sponsorship.
LGBTQ+ activists in countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, and Denmark report a substantial reduction in financial backing, with some regions losing up to 50% of their usual funding. This development poses a threat to the inclusivity and reach of Pride events, traditionally supported by corporate sponsors covering expenses for marginalized communities.
Rising from the ashes of cutbacks, organizers are calling for more societal and business solidarity to ensure Pride remains a visible and vibrant celebration amid growing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
