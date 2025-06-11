Tariff Turmoil: Chinese Exporters Struggling Amid Trade Tensions

Jacky Ren, who operates a kitchen appliance factory in China, reports that exporters in his industry are now selling at a loss just to hold onto their U.S. clients, as they're pressed to lower product prices affected by heightened tariffs.

Ren highlighted the dire scenario stating, "you will die immediately" if orders are refused, suggesting that many prefer a gradual decline in business. Despite U.S. and Chinese officials meeting for trade negotiations to roll back restrictions, the tariff pain is intensifying for smaller Chinese exporters like Ren's company.

The pressure to operate at a loss or cut wages to stay afloat is growing, providing Washington a bargaining chip in ongoing trade talks with Beijing. If unresolved soon, analysts warn that many small and medium enterprises in China may not withstand the financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)