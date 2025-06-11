Tariff Turmoil: Chinese Exporters Struggling Amid Trade Tensions
Jacky Ren, owner of a Chinese appliance factory, reveals the struggle of exporters selling at a loss to maintain U.S. clientele amid rising tariffs. The ongoing trade talks, aiming to ease tensions, may not be enough as small firms face potential layoffs, delayed wages, and competitive pressures.
Jacky Ren, who operates a kitchen appliance factory in China, reports that exporters in his industry are now selling at a loss just to hold onto their U.S. clients, as they're pressed to lower product prices affected by heightened tariffs.
Ren highlighted the dire scenario stating, "you will die immediately" if orders are refused, suggesting that many prefer a gradual decline in business. Despite U.S. and Chinese officials meeting for trade negotiations to roll back restrictions, the tariff pain is intensifying for smaller Chinese exporters like Ren's company.
The pressure to operate at a loss or cut wages to stay afloat is growing, providing Washington a bargaining chip in ongoing trade talks with Beijing. If unresolved soon, analysts warn that many small and medium enterprises in China may not withstand the financial strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Export Restrictions Hit Synopsys' China Operations
U.S. Tightens Export Restrictions on Key Products to China
Synopsys Shuts Doors on China Amid New U.S. Export Restrictions
Global Auto Industry Shaken by China's Rare Mineral Export Restrictions
Autoliv Navigates Rare Earth Magnet Challenges Amid Chinese Export Restrictions