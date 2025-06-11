Left Menu

Landmark Fighter Jet Deal: Turkey Exports KAAN Jets to Indonesia

Turkey will export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, marking its first export deal for the advanced aircraft. President Erdogan announced the deal, which will integrate Indonesian capabilities into production. The agreement, unsigned as of yet financially, highlights growing Turkey-Indonesia economic and defense ties.

In a significant development, Turkey is set to export 48 of its KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. This deal marks the first export transaction for the advanced KAAN aircraft, which is still under development.

The announcement was made in a social media post, where President Erdogan stated that the jets will be manufactured in Turkey with Indonesian 'local capabilities' incorporated into the production process. Financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed.

This deal underscores the strengthening economic and defense relations between the two nations, following their joint agreement to develop a combat-drone factory. The KAAN fighter jets are expected to make their debut in 2028, after successfully completing a maiden flight in 2024.

