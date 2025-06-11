Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Proposes Aviation Education Revolution with New University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed the creation of a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam to enhance aviation education and regional air connectivity. In a key meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, progress on various airports was reviewed, including feasibility studies and infrastructure development plans.

In a major push for aviation education and connectivity in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed the establishment of a Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam. This initiative aims to strengthen the region's air travel sector and open new opportunities for educational advancement.

During a review session with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and key officials, Chandrababu Naidu assessed the progress of Vijayawada international airport. He emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity from all state airports and ensuring timely terminal completion.

As part of the ongoing developments, technical feasibility studies are being conducted for potential airports at Dagadarthi, Kuppam, and Palasa. The Qatar Aviation Fund has also shown interest in the Bhogapuram Airport project, signaling potential growth and investment in state aviation infrastructure.

