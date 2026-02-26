India's Push for Regional Connectivity: IMEC and Peace in West Asia

In a concerted effort to enhance regional connectivity, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed a substantive dialogue on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. Addressing the press in Jerusalem, at the close of PM Modi's significant visit, Misri highlighted that while IMEC remains a key priority, the initiative's progress faces challenges due to regional dynamics, which require stable relations among involved nations.

Despite these hurdles, some nations are ambitiously pursuing components of the IMEC on their own to preserve its momentum, as articulated by the Foreign Secretary. During his discussions with Netanyahu, PM Modi reaffirmed the revitalized bilateral momentum and the critical I2U2 efforts. He stressed that West Asia's stability is intrinsically connected to India's security interests.

Reflecting on broader talks encompassing regional and global issues, PM Modi promised to advance the IMEC and the I2U2 initiatives with renewed purpose. He underscored India's historical advocacy for dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution in the region, specifically pointing to the Gaza Peace Plan, which has paved the way to potential harmony. The Prime Minister reiterated India's pledge to maintain open dialogue to ensure regional and global stability.

