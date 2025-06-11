Trump's Bold Call: Major Rate Cut in Response to Inflation Data

President Donald Trump has reiterated his urgent request for the Federal Reserve to implement a significant rate cut following new consumer inflation data released on Wednesday.

The May Consumer Price Index, which Trump lauded as a "great" number, recorded a 2.4% increase compared to May 2024, slightly higher than April's year-over-year rate. Despite the modest rise, expectations of accelerating inflation persist due to Trump's sweeping import tariffs.

As the Federal Reserve prepares for its upcoming policy meeting, the central bank is expected to maintain its current interest rate range, with broader economic implications of tariffs at the forefront. While markets anticipate potential rate cuts, economists warn of sustained inflation and recession risks.

