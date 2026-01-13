U.S. Drugmakers Boost Domestic Investments Amid Potential Tariffs

In response to potential 100% U.S. tariffs on imported medicines by the Trump administration, global drugmakers are aggressively expanding their domestic operations. Industry titans like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and AbbVie are leading the charge, committing billions to research, development, and manufacturing within the United States.

These substantial investments are part of a broader strategy to secure tariff exemptions and maintain competitive pricing. Companies are not only boosting domestic production capabilities but also enhancing their workforce, with significant job creation expected as new facilities sprout across the nation.

The pharmaceuticals sector's proactive measures aim to reassure investors and ensure supply chain resilience, with commitments such as Pfizer's $70 billion U.S. investment plan and Roche's $50 billion expansion in diagnostics manufacturing across several states.