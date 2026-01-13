Tensions Rise as Trump Urges Iranians and Imposes New Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranians to continue their protests, promising assistance, while Iran's authorities intensify their crackdown on the largest demonstrations in years. Trump's remarks on Truth Social advocated for the takeover of institutions, as he canceled meetings with Iranian officials until the crackdown ceased.

The protests, triggered by severe economic conditions, challenge Iran's clerical leadership amid renewed international scrutiny following recent Israeli and U.S. strikes. An Iranian official acknowledged a death toll of around 2,000, attributing it to unrest blamed on so-called terrorists responsible for both protester and security personnel deaths.

Trump announced a 25% import tariff on nations trading with Iran, a significant oil supplier, intensifying U.S. pressure. Tehran has yet to publicly respond, while Russia condemned U.S. actions as unacceptable subversion. The protests persist without cracks in Iran's security apparatus, but international opinions vary on the regime's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)