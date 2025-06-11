Thiruvananthapuram's Metro Rail Dreams Reignite Hope

A new committee is set to propel the ambitious metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm. The announcement was part of a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

The committee, spearheaded by the Chief Secretary, aims to scrutinize the proposed alignment of the metro rail. Officials from the Revenue, Finance, Local Self-Government, and Transport departments are to join in rendering their expertise and guidance.

Vijayan emphasized the transformative impact of such projects, stating, 'Our capital city must become a hub of advanced public transport facilities. This move signifies a major stride towards that vision.'

(With inputs from agencies.)