Thiruvananthapuram's Metro Rail Dreams Reignite Hope
A committee will be established to explore the metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram, rekindling a long-held ambition. Chaired by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the group will review the rail's alignment and include top officials, marking a substantial push towards enhancing public transport in the capital.
A new committee is set to propel the ambitious metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm. The announcement was part of a high-level meeting on Wednesday.
The committee, spearheaded by the Chief Secretary, aims to scrutinize the proposed alignment of the metro rail. Officials from the Revenue, Finance, Local Self-Government, and Transport departments are to join in rendering their expertise and guidance.
Vijayan emphasized the transformative impact of such projects, stating, 'Our capital city must become a hub of advanced public transport facilities. This move signifies a major stride towards that vision.'

