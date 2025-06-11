FAA Nominee Pledges Hard Stance on Boeing After Scathing Safety Review
Bryan Bedford, nominee for FAA leadership, promises accountability for Boeing in light of past safety failures. During a Senate hearing, he discussed certification delays for Boeing aircraft and air safety improvements. Bedford criticized the FAA's culture and emphasized the need for strategic leadership and technological modernization in aviation.
Bryan Bedford, nominated to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, vowed during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing to enforce accountability at Boeing, especially given the troubling safety issues stemming from the Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Senator Ted Budd questioned Bedford about the prolonged certification process for Boeing's new airplanes, prompting Bedford to promise improvements in technology and employee training to reduce delays.
Moreover, the hearing highlighted critical infrastructure issues, including outdated FAA systems and a manpower shortage, stressing the urgency of modernizing the air traffic control system after a catastrophic helicopter-jet collision.
