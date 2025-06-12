Left Menu

Flight Freeze: Reagan National Airport Halts Operations for Army Anniversary

To accommodate President Trump’s Army anniversary parade, the FAA will suspend flights at Reagan National Airport for a few hours. Airlines are responding with schedule modifications and extra flights. The U.S. Army's 250th celebration includes a large military presence and aircraft displays over restricted airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to suspend flights at Reagan Washington National Airport between 6 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, coinciding with President Donald Trump's Army anniversary parade. This measure expands the D.C. Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area during that time.

In response, major airlines are offering flexibility for travelers. United Airlines has announced a travel waiver for Reagan National passengers and is boosting its service with additional flights from neighboring Washington Dulles International Airport. Similarly, American Airlines has adjusted its schedule, using larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers and waiving fees for travel rerouting.

The Army's 250th anniversary will feature 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft, including historic World War Two models. With the D.C. airspace being heavily restricted, the FAA has prohibited routine training and transport helicopter flights following recent close-calls.

