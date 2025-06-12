Britain Faces Economic Squeeze Amid U.S. Tariff Shock
Britain's economy experienced a sharp decline in April 2025 due to the impact of U.S. tariffs and the end of a property tax break. The GDP shrank by 0.3%, with significant drops in exports to the U.S. and the EU. The Bank of England revised its growth forecasts accordingly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:22 IST
Britain's economic momentum hit a snag in April as it encountered unexpected challenges stemming from U.S. tariffs and the conclusion of a favorable property tax break, according to official data released Thursday.
The country's GDP contracted by a sizable 0.3% compared to March, making it the steepest monthly decline since October 2023. This surpassed a prior forecast of a 0.1% dip and reversed a 0.2% growth seen in March.
Economic factors such as a downturn in real estate and legal activities significantly contributed to this contraction. Simultaneously, car manufacturers reported lower production and exports to both the U.S. and EU markets.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Change: CREW Conclave 2025 Champions Women in Real Estate
UP-RERA's Push for Transparent Real Estate Registrations
Embassy Developments Limited: Forging a New Path in Indian Real Estate
Embassy Developments Limited: Unveiling a New Era of Real Estate Growth Post-Merger
Sonipat: The New Real Estate Frontier in NCR