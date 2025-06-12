Left Menu

INSCO's Bid to Revive Glass Giant: A Supreme Court-Driven Takeover

Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO) has submitted a Rs 2,752 crore resolution plan for the acquisition of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, following Supreme Court directives. The proposal includes immediate cash payments and equity infusions but faces skepticism from creditors over transparency and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:05 IST
INSCO's Bid to Revive Glass Giant: A Supreme Court-Driven Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO) has put forward an ambitious Rs 2,752 crore offer to take over Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNGIL) as per the Supreme Court's ruling.

The revamped plan, which involves a substantial upfront cash component and equity issuance, awaits consideration by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), set to vote soon. Despite its promise, some creditors express doubts about the proposal's transparency and adherence to court mandates.

This development follows the Supreme Court's rejection of AGI Greenpac's bid due to the absence of Competition Commission of India approval, positioning INSCO as the front-runner to secure the debt-ridden glass manufacturer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025