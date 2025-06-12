Left Menu

Karnataka CM’s Reaction to Air India Crash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the Air India crash involving a flight from Ahmedabad to London. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, leading to concerns for over 200 passengers onboard. Siddaramaiah extended his prayers for their safety and hoped for swift assistance.

Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the Air India crash an 'unfortunate' incident, expressing his concern via social media.

The Air India flight AI 171 was headed from Ahmedabad to London when the crash occurred shortly after taking off.

In his post on 'X', Siddaramaiah conveyed his prayers for the safety of the over 200 passengers onboard, urging for timely assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

