China is advancing plans for its largest European embassy in London, adhering to international and legal protocols, according to China's foreign ministry spokesperson.

The UK has green-lighted the project, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties with Beijing even as US and British voices raise espionage concerns.

Guo Jiakun remarked that hosting countries are bound by international duty to facilitate the construction of foreign diplomatic spaces, reinforcing the UK's compliance with global obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)