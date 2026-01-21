Left Menu

China's New UK Embassy: A Diplomatic Controversy in London

China's new embassy in the UK has been approved, signaling potential diplomatic improvement. Despite compliance with diplomatic practices, concerns about espionage linger. The British government aims for better relations with Beijing, amid international warnings about the embassy's potential use for intelligence activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:20 IST
China is advancing plans for its largest European embassy in London, adhering to international and legal protocols, according to China's foreign ministry spokesperson.

The UK has green-lighted the project, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties with Beijing even as US and British voices raise espionage concerns.

Guo Jiakun remarked that hosting countries are bound by international duty to facilitate the construction of foreign diplomatic spaces, reinforcing the UK's compliance with global obligations.

