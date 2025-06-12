Left Menu

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing's shares plummeted by 8% following an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, India. The incident has reignited safety concerns surrounding Boeing's aircraft. Though the cause remains unclear, Boeing is investigating the situation. The crash happened en route to the UK’s Gatwick Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:45 IST
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing's shares took a significant hit on Thursday, plunging by 8% in premarket U.S. trading. The downturn followed a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

The modern aircraft, en route to the UK's Gatwick Airport, crashed in a civilian area, though it's uncertain whether there were any fatalities. Boeing has acknowledged initial reports and is actively gathering more information to understand the cause.

Investors expressed renewed concerns over Boeing's safety issues, amplifying fears surrounding the company's track record. Aviation analyst Chris Beauchamp noted the market's 'knee-jerk reaction' reflects ongoing worries about Boeing's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025