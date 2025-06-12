Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing's shares took a significant hit on Thursday, plunging by 8% in premarket U.S. trading. The downturn followed a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

The modern aircraft, en route to the UK's Gatwick Airport, crashed in a civilian area, though it's uncertain whether there were any fatalities. Boeing has acknowledged initial reports and is actively gathering more information to understand the cause.

Investors expressed renewed concerns over Boeing's safety issues, amplifying fears surrounding the company's track record. Aviation analyst Chris Beauchamp noted the market's 'knee-jerk reaction' reflects ongoing worries about Boeing's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)