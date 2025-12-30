Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia, celebrated as Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away in Dhaka at 80. As a three-time premier and BNP leader, her influence in Bangladeshi politics was unparalleled, often at odds with her main political rival, Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League.

Zia's entry into politics was unexpected, following her husband's assassination in 1981. Despite initial unfamiliarity, she swiftly emerged as a dominant political force, leading her party through tumultuous times, including long stints in office and subsequent legal challenges.

Her tenure featured notable diplomatic efforts, particularly the 'Look East' policy, and a contentious relationship with India. Her legacy endures, credited with reinforcing Bangladesh's democratic foundations and venerating her as the 'Mother of Democracy'.