Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and prayers following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which involved 242 passengers and crew. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, with several casualties feared. Gupta emphasized solidarity with the affected families during this challenging time.
On Thursday, a catastrophic event unfolded as an Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew. The incident has left many feared dead, prompting a wave of shock and sorrow.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the crash as 'extremely painful and shocking.' She extended her deepest condolences to the families of those onboard the ill-fated flight and expressed hopes for the safety of the passengers and a swift recovery for the injured.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Gupta reassured that her thoughts and prayers are with all affected families. She underscored the need for community solidarity in navigating this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
