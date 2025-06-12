Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and prayers following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which involved 242 passengers and crew. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, with several casualties feared. Gupta emphasized solidarity with the affected families during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a catastrophic event unfolded as an Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew. The incident has left many feared dead, prompting a wave of shock and sorrow.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the crash as 'extremely painful and shocking.' She extended her deepest condolences to the families of those onboard the ill-fated flight and expressed hopes for the safety of the passengers and a swift recovery for the injured.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Gupta reassured that her thoughts and prayers are with all affected families. She underscored the need for community solidarity in navigating this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025