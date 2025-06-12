Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, a catastrophic event unfolded as an Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew. The incident has left many feared dead, prompting a wave of shock and sorrow.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the crash as 'extremely painful and shocking.' She extended her deepest condolences to the families of those onboard the ill-fated flight and expressed hopes for the safety of the passengers and a swift recovery for the injured.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Gupta reassured that her thoughts and prayers are with all affected families. She underscored the need for community solidarity in navigating this difficult time.

