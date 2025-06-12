Left Menu

Aviation Tragedies: Revisiting India's Deadliest Air Disasters

India's aviation history is marked by multiple tragedies, from the mid-air Charkhi Dadri collision to runway overshoots at tabletop airports. These grim incidents have led to significant changes in safety protocols and airport procedures, aiming to prevent future catastrophes and improve overall aviation safety.

The recent crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad has reignited concerns about India's troubled history with aviation disasters. Over the years, the nation has been witness to several catastrophic incidents that have resulted in numerous fatalities and prompted widespread scrutiny of aviation safety measures.

Among the deadliest of these was the Charkhi Dadri collision in 1996, which killed 349 people. This tragedy, a result of a mid-air collision due to communication failures, led to critical revisions in aviation protocols, such as the mandatory implementation of Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) on all commercial flights.

Other notable accidents include the overshooting of runways by Air India Express in Mangaluru and Kozhikode, leading to fatalities during harsh weather conditions. These events underscore the importance of improved technology, better training, and stricter airport safety measures to ensure passenger safety in the future.

