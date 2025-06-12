AAIB to Investigate Air India Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to probe the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The crash involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 people. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is monitoring the situation, and rescue efforts are underway.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has announced it will conduct a thorough investigation into the Air India plane crash that occurred at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
The incident involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, at the time of the crash.
Officials from AAIB, including the Director General, are heading to the scene to coordinate the investigation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has expressed deep concern over the incident and is closely overseeing rescue and relief operations.
