Left Menu

Ujjivan SFB Launches 'Ujjivan Rewardz' to Boost Customer Loyalty

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited has introduced 'Ujjivan Rewardz,' a multi-tier loyalty program rewarding customers for their digital transactions. The initiative aims to enhance customer engagement by providing personalized rewards and insights, in partnership with AdvantageClub.ai. The program offers points across various services for redeemable vouchers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:38 IST
Ujjivan SFB Launches 'Ujjivan Rewardz' to Boost Customer Loyalty
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Launches 'Ujjivan Rewardz' for Its Resident Savings Account Holders. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) has unveiled a new multi-tier loyalty initiative named 'Ujjivan Rewardz' in a strategic move to reward customers for their digital transactions, announced today in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Partnering with AdvantageClub.ai, the program allows customers to earn points through actions like account openings and bill payments, which can be redeemed for vouchers in lifestyle, shopping, travel, and entertainment sectors. The points are valid for two years, offering customers flexibility in redemption.

Head of Retail Liabilities Mr. Hitendra Jha emphasized that the program is pivotal in building emotional connections with customers and reinforces the bank's commitment to digital inclusion by analyzing customer preferences closely through the program. Notably, Ujjivan Rewardz is outlined to encourage a stronger CASA base and establish long-term loyalty.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025