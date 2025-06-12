Ujjivan SFB Launches 'Ujjivan Rewardz' to Boost Customer Loyalty

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) has unveiled a new multi-tier loyalty initiative named 'Ujjivan Rewardz' in a strategic move to reward customers for their digital transactions, announced today in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Partnering with AdvantageClub.ai, the program allows customers to earn points through actions like account openings and bill payments, which can be redeemed for vouchers in lifestyle, shopping, travel, and entertainment sectors. The points are valid for two years, offering customers flexibility in redemption.

Head of Retail Liabilities Mr. Hitendra Jha emphasized that the program is pivotal in building emotional connections with customers and reinforces the bank's commitment to digital inclusion by analyzing customer preferences closely through the program. Notably, Ujjivan Rewardz is outlined to encourage a stronger CASA base and establish long-term loyalty.