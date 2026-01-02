Left Menu

BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Shift in Power Dynamics

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari predicts Trinamool Congress will join the opposition after West Bengal polls and promises robust welfare schemes. He criticizes TMC's alleged divisive politics and financial mismanagement while advocating for industrial development and good governance in alignment with other BJP-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanchal | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:58 IST
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Shift in Power Dynamics
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will find itself on the opposition bench following the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Speaking in Malda district, he expressed confidence in the ongoing electoral process as a predictor of the polls' outcome.

Adhikari criticized TMC for alleged falsehoods about BJP's stance on the 'Lokkhir bhandar' scheme, a monetary support initiative for women. He promised enhanced welfare schemes if BJP seizes power, emphasizing plans for industrial growth and governance improvements akin to those seen in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting discrepancies in voter registration and accusing TMC of divisive politics, Adhikari underscored BJP's commitment to transparency and fairness. He pledged support for housing projects and condemned misallocation of central funds by unauthorized parties, heralding a new governance era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

