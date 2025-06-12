Left Menu

Boeing Faces Scrutiny After Fatal Air India Crash

Boeing's shares dropped 8% following a crash involving an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner. The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, resulted in multiple fatalities and raises concerns about the Dreamliner's safety. Boeing is gathering information as it navigates intensified scrutiny and aims to rebuild trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic air disaster involving the Air India 787-8 Dreamliner has led to an 8% plunge in Boeing's share price during premarket U.S. trading on Thursday. The ill-fated plane, carrying 242 passengers, crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad, marking a somber blow to Boeing's safety reputation.

India's federal health minister confirmed multiple fatalities in the devastating crash near Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was en route to Gatwick Airport, UK. Such a fatal incident could stymie Boeing's efforts, under CEO Kelly Orthberg, to restore its safety image and enhance production.

Boeing is urgently looking into the crash details, while Spirit AeroSystems and GE Aerospace, both affected suppliers, also saw share declines. Despite previous issues with the 787's batteries, this marks its first fatal crash, adding further pressure on Boeing already dealing with past challenges involving its 737 MAX jets.

