Arunachal Pradesh Urges GST Compliance Boost Among Hotels and Restaurants

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged the Tax, Excise & Narcotics department to intensify efforts in ensuring GST compliance among eligible businesses, focusing on hotels and restaurants.

At a departmental review meeting, Mein highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns, in collaboration with the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries, to educate stakeholders on GST benefits. The meeting assessed GST collection performance, strategic tax compliance improvements, and revenue mobilisation enhancements.

Since adopting GST in 2017, the state's taxpayer base and revenue have grown notably. Mein commended the positive impact of GST, citing registration growth from 7,365 to 18,477, and revenue increases to Rs 1,825.87 crore by 2024-25. Efforts include 16 operational GST seva kendras to support compliant economic growth.

