Left Menu

Record Fall in British Exports to US as Tariffs Bite

British exports to the US plummeted in April following tariff impositions by President Trump. The decline pushed the UK goods trade deficit to its widest in over three years, with official figures signaling a 33% drop from March, affecting the UK GDP and trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:12 IST
Record Fall in British Exports to US as Tariffs Bite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British exports to the United States saw a steep decline in April, as tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect. This led to a significant widening of the UK goods trade deficit, which reached its highest level in more than three years, as reported by official figures on Thursday.

Exports to the United States fell to 4.1 billion pounds from 6.1 billion pounds in March, marking the biggest monthly drop since records began in 1997. The 2 billion pound decrease represents a 33% reduction, contributing to an unexpected GDP fall in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Despite efforts to avert increased tariffs by shipping goods earlier, UK exports remain 15% lower year-on-year. The United States, a crucial market for UK exporters, especially car manufacturers, imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium and raised those on cars to 27.5%. In an attempt to alleviate these tariffs, the UK has formed a deal to remove extra tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars, though its implementation is pending.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025