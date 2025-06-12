Left Menu

Cube Highways Trust Acquires Key J&K Assets Worth Rs 4,185 Crore

Cube Highways Trust has acquired two highway assets in Jammu and Kashmir from the National Infrastructure Investment Fund with an enterprise value of Rs 4,185 crore. The Quazigund Expressway and Athaang Jammu Udhampur Highway ensure secure cash flows through fixed annuity payments from NHAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:35 IST
Cube Highways Trust Acquires Key J&K Assets Worth Rs 4,185 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cube Highways Trust has successfully finalized the acquisition of two critical highway assets in Jammu and Kashmir, amounting to Rs 4,185 crore, as announced on Thursday. These assets, acquired from the National Infrastructure Investment Fund, signify a notable expansion for the trust's portfolio.

The acquired assets span nearly 80 kilometers. Among them is the Quazigund Expressway, renowned for being one of India's longest bi-directional tunnels, and the Athaang Jammu Udhampur Highway, a crucial route linking Jammu and Srinagar. With over six years of residual concession life remaining, these assets offer stable cash flows derived from NHAI's fixed semi-annual annuity payments.

CEO Vinay C Sekar of Cube InvIT highlighted that the transaction is poised to significantly boost net distributable cash flows by Rs 2.3 per unit annually over the next five years. Backed by a diverse investor base, including I Squared Capital and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Cube Highways Trust is well-positioned for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025