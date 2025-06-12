EMU Train Mishap Near Shivaji Bridge: A Close Call
An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train coach derailed near New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge without causing casualties. The train was en route from Ghaziabad to Nizamuddin Railway Station. Officials are onsite, managing the incident and working to restore the coach, ensuring minimal disruption to other train services.
- Country:
- India
In a swift response to a train mishap, Indian Railways personnel have managed to handle an incident where a coach of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train derailed close to Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi. The incident, however, resulted in no casualties.
The train was on its routine journey from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to Nizamuddin Railway Station when the derailment occurred around 4:10 pm. Authorities were quick to assert that no injuries or property damage had been recorded, thanks to the prompt arrival of police personnel, RPF staff, and railway officials.
Efforts are underway to restore normalcy, with railway engineers working diligently to reposition the derailed coach. Fortunately, movement on other train lines remains uninterrupted, as all other coaches have been cleared from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inferno Hits New Delhi's Sunday Bazar as Firefighters Respond Swiftly
IndiGo Expands Wings in Assam: New Delhi-Jorhat Flight Launch
Anupam Kher and Rekha Gupta Mark 100 Days of New Delhi Governance
Occams Advisory Pioneers AI-Finance Dialogue at New Delhi Inauguration
Tripura Teams Up with AIIMS-New Delhi to Boost Healthcare