EMU Train Mishap Near Shivaji Bridge: A Close Call

In a swift response to a train mishap, Indian Railways personnel have managed to handle an incident where a coach of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train derailed close to Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi. The incident, however, resulted in no casualties.

The train was on its routine journey from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to Nizamuddin Railway Station when the derailment occurred around 4:10 pm. Authorities were quick to assert that no injuries or property damage had been recorded, thanks to the prompt arrival of police personnel, RPF staff, and railway officials.

Efforts are underway to restore normalcy, with railway engineers working diligently to reposition the derailed coach. Fortunately, movement on other train lines remains uninterrupted, as all other coaches have been cleared from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)