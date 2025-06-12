Left Menu

Boeing Extends Support in Air India Crash Investigation

Boeing CEO Ortberg has communicated with Air India's Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer full support following a crash. Boeing is ready to aid the investigation, which is led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. They will defer to AAIB for public updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing's CEO Ortberg has reached out to N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Air India, assuring comprehensive support in the wake of a recent aviation accident. This move underscores Boeing's commitment to cooperatively addressing the incident's aftermath.

The Boeing team is poised to assist the investigation spearheaded by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). This crucial inquiry endeavors to uncover the facts behind the unfortunate Air India crash.

In terms of information dissemination, Boeing has stated it will defer to the AAIB, ensuring that the Bureau remains the primary source of updates concerning Air India Flight 171. This collaboration aims to uphold transparency and diligence during the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

