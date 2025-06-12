Boeing Extends Support in Air India Crash Investigation
Boeing CEO Ortberg has communicated with Air India's Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer full support following a crash. Boeing is ready to aid the investigation, which is led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. They will defer to AAIB for public updates.
Boeing's CEO Ortberg has reached out to N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Air India, assuring comprehensive support in the wake of a recent aviation accident. This move underscores Boeing's commitment to cooperatively addressing the incident's aftermath.
The Boeing team is poised to assist the investigation spearheaded by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). This crucial inquiry endeavors to uncover the facts behind the unfortunate Air India crash.
In terms of information dissemination, Boeing has stated it will defer to the AAIB, ensuring that the Bureau remains the primary source of updates concerning Air India Flight 171. This collaboration aims to uphold transparency and diligence during the investigative process.
