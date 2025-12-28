Left Menu

Hakimi Calls for Fan Support Amid Whistling at AFCON

Morocco's captain Achraf Hakimi urges fans to cease whistling the team during the Africa Cup of Nations. He emphasizes the need for fan support as Morocco, the highest-ranked African team, contends for the title. Despite criticism, Hakimi defends the coach for his transformative impact on the team.

Moroccan captain Achraf Hakimi has called for local fans to cease their whistling of the national team during the Africa Cup of Nations matches, urging them to be the '12th man' his team needs.

Speaking ahead of Morocco's final group-stage match against Zambia, Hakimi touched on the importance of fan support, particularly after their 1-1 draw with Mali which saw them being booed by the home crowd. Hakimi noted, 'We need the fans, but we have to respect our rivals. They're not easy opponents.'

Despite leading Group A and being favorites following a strong World Cup performance, Morocco faces pressure to deliver results on home soil. Coach Walid Regragui praised Hakimi as the best player in Africa, confirming his return from an ankle injury for the forthcoming clash.

