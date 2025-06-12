Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Air India Crash in Meghaninagar

A tragic Air India plane crash claimed the lives of 265 individuals as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London crashed into residential quarters in Meghaninagar. The horrifying incident occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai, there is no official count of those killed until identification processes, including DNA testing, are completed. Police confirmed that 265 bodies have been brought to the city civil hospital.

Union Minister Amit Shah noted the extreme temperatures inside the aircraft, caused by burning fuel, made rescue efforts futile, with only one person managing to survive. Official casualty figures are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)