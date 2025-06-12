Left Menu

Tragedy at BJ Medical College: Air India Crash Claims Multiple Lives

An Air India plane, en route to London, crashed into the BJ Medical College complex in Ahmedabad, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. At least five MBBS students and several others, including passengers and crew, were confirmed dead. The cause remains under investigation as search efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India aircraft bound for London tragically crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of at least five medical students, a resident doctor, and more than 60 injured individuals, according to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after take-off, incinerating into flames upon striking the complex. National and international fatalities involved include 169 Indian nationals among the 242 onboard.

Rescue operations are ongoing, hindered by the fiery wreckage. FAIMA's Dr. Divyansh Singh reported finding severely charred bodies, adding the crash occurred during student lunchtime at the college's hostel. Efforts to retrieve the flight's data recorders to determine final moments are underway.

