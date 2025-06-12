Tragedy at BJ Medical College: Air India Crash Claims Multiple Lives

An Air India aircraft bound for London tragically crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of at least five medical students, a resident doctor, and more than 60 injured individuals, according to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after take-off, incinerating into flames upon striking the complex. National and international fatalities involved include 169 Indian nationals among the 242 onboard.

Rescue operations are ongoing, hindered by the fiery wreckage. FAIMA's Dr. Divyansh Singh reported finding severely charred bodies, adding the crash occurred during student lunchtime at the college's hostel. Efforts to retrieve the flight's data recorders to determine final moments are underway.