Nation will remember Manmohan Singh's contributions: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:49 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary on Friday. Sarma said the nation will remember the contributions made by the Congress leader, who was renowned as an economist. ''Remembering former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his first punyatithi today,'' he said in a post on X. ''His contributions to the nation will always be remembered. Tributes,'' the chief minister added. Singh, who died last year at the age of 92, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam for five terms from 1991, including his ten-year tenure as the prime minister.

