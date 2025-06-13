Global Leaders React to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A devastating aviation catastrophe struck Ahmedabad as an Air India flight destined for London crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of over 200 individuals. The tragic event has prompted an outpouring of condolences and solidarity from global leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow, stating the tragedy had left the nation heartbroken. Global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, offered their condolences and support, emphasizing their readiness to assist India during this somber period.

The international response underscores a unified front as countries pledge their assistance and extend thoughts to the families of the victims. An extensive investigation will be carried out to uncover the causes behind one of the most severe incidents in aviation history.