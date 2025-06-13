Left Menu

Inferno in Ahmedabad: Fate of Air India Qureshi Crash Explored

A catastrophic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad led to a fiery disaster, claiming the lives of hundreds, including passengers and crew. The intense heat proved a monumental challenge for rescue teams, leaving devastation in a residential area where the plane had crashed shortly after takeoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane, bound for London with 242 souls on board, met a fiery disaster upon crashing in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. The situation was grim, exacerbated by the inferno that ensued due to the large volume of aviation fuel igniting, creating a sweltering heat of around 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Rescue efforts by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) proved daunting as they were confronted with the high temperatures and debris scattered across the crash site. Despite attempts, they found no survivors among the wreckage, underscoring the tragedy's brutal swiftness. DNA tests are needed for body identification.

The crash added further grief as it claimed lives of locals, including students residing in nearby medical college hostels. Carcasses of animals and birds accentuated the tragic scene. While official death tolls remain pending, the impact of this catastrophe resonates within the community and beyond.

