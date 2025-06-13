Left Menu

Haiti's Skies Reopen: First Flight in Months Takes Off Amid Gang Turmoil

Haiti's first commercial flight in seven months departed from Port-au-Prince, reconnecting the capital with northern city Cap-Haitien. This domestic resumption follows a closure due to gang violence. Locals expressed relief, hoping for renewed connections, though international flights remain suspended. The reopening marks a small victory against gang dominance in Haiti.

Updated: 13-06-2025
Haiti celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday as its first commercial flight in seven months took off from the capital, Port-au-Prince, heading to Cap-Haitien. Passengers expressed hopes of reuniting with loved ones and conducting business after gang violence had paralyzed air travel last November.

The Sunrise Airways flight, carrying 19 passengers, marked a cautious return to normalcy despite ongoing threats. Passenger James Jean-Charles highlighted the struggles faced by Haitians, noting the dangers of traveling by road due to gang activity. The atmosphere inside the Guy Malary terminal reflected a blend of relief and anticipation.

Although domestic flights have resumed, international travel remains grounded, a reminder of the persistent instability. The reopening of flights is seen as a robust push against the gang control that has gripped Port-au-Prince, a small win in a broader, challenging fight for safety and connectivity in Haiti.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

