Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in Congo, Claiming Dozens of Lives
A boat sank in Congo's Equateur province due to extreme weather, killing at least 30 passengers, including students. Many are still missing. This incident highlights the persistent issue of deadly boat accidents in Congo caused by poor maintenance, overloading, and adverse weather conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:13 IST
- Congo (Kinshasa)
At least 30 passengers, including students, tragically lost their lives in a boat accident in Congo's Equateur province, local media reported on Thursday.
The vessel sank in extreme weather conditions while transporting villagers and goods along Lake Tumba on Wednesday night, according to territorial administrator Justin Mputu.
While a recovery operation is underway, many people remain unaccounted for, emphasizing Congo's persistent challenges with boat safety due to inadequate maintenance and infrastructure.
