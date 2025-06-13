Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in Congo, Claiming Dozens of Lives

At least 30 passengers, including students, tragically lost their lives in a boat accident in Congo's Equateur province, local media reported on Thursday.

The vessel sank in extreme weather conditions while transporting villagers and goods along Lake Tumba on Wednesday night, according to territorial administrator Justin Mputu.

While a recovery operation is underway, many people remain unaccounted for, emphasizing Congo's persistent challenges with boat safety due to inadequate maintenance and infrastructure.