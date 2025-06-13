Left Menu

Aviation Industry in Mourning: Paris Airshow Adjusts Tone After Tragedy

A tragic crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 has led Boeing and GE Aerospace to scale back their activities. This includes canceling appearances at the Paris Airshow. Over 240 passengers lost their lives, making it the worst aviation disaster in a decade. The crash has cast a somber mood over the industry.

Following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 jetliner, both Boeing and GE Aerospace have scaled back their public engagements. Boeing's CEO has canceled his visit to the Paris Airshow, and GE has postponed an investor day, focusing instead on supporting the ongoing investigation.

The crash, which claimed over 240 lives, is the most severe aviation disaster in a decade. Air India's jetliner bound for London went down shortly after departure from Ahmedabad. These events have overshadowed the Paris Airshow, a hub known for major aircraft order announcements.

Industry insiders expect fewer high-profile press activities at the airshow as a mark of respect for the victims. Some order announcements may also be postponed. GE Aerospace is sending a team to India to analyze data from the wreckage and will provide a financial update later in the month.

