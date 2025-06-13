Legacy of Leadership: Sunjay Kapur's Indelible Mark on Sona Comstar

Sunjay Kapur, the distinguished chairman of Sona Comstar, tragically passed away at 53 in London due to a heart attack. Reports indicate that Kapur, once married to actress Karisma Kapoor, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest during a golf game.

In a solemn announcement, Sona Comstar stated, "We announce with deep sorrow the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England." The company hailed Kapur as a visionary whose guidance significantly influenced their success.

Sona Comstar assured stakeholders that business operations would continue seamlessly, emphasizing their resolve to uphold the values and excellence instilled by Kapur. Established in 1995, the firm is a global leader in automotive technology, supplying systems and components to OEMs and is a key player in the electric vehicle market.