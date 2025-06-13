Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Sunjay Kapur's Indelible Mark on Sona Comstar

Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away due to a heart attack while playing golf in London. He was a visionary leader, shaping the success of the automotive components firm. Sona Comstar stressed their commitment to continue operations while honoring his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:33 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Sunjay Kapur's Indelible Mark on Sona Comstar
  • Country:
  • India

Sunjay Kapur, the distinguished chairman of Sona Comstar, tragically passed away at 53 in London due to a heart attack. Reports indicate that Kapur, once married to actress Karisma Kapoor, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest during a golf game.

In a solemn announcement, Sona Comstar stated, "We announce with deep sorrow the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England." The company hailed Kapur as a visionary whose guidance significantly influenced their success.

Sona Comstar assured stakeholders that business operations would continue seamlessly, emphasizing their resolve to uphold the values and excellence instilled by Kapur. Established in 1995, the firm is a global leader in automotive technology, supplying systems and components to OEMs and is a key player in the electric vehicle market.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025