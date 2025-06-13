India and China to Expedite Direct Air Services Renewal

In a significant development, India and China have consented to accelerate the resumption of direct air services, the Indian foreign ministry announced on Friday. The decision underscores both nations' commitment to stabilizing and revitalizing their strained relationship following recent bilateral talks.

The announcement follows a meeting on Thursday between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is currently visiting India. The diplomatic talks signal an ongoing effort by both countries to mend ties and collaborate on mutual interests.

Earlier this year, in January, India and China agreed to work collaboratively on resolving trade and economic differences, a strategy anticipated to enhance their respective aviation sectors and promote fruitful bilateral partnerships.

