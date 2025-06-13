Oil Price Spike Hits Sensitive Sectors Amid Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, shares of sectors sensitive to crude oil, such as oil marketing, aviation, paints, adhesives, and tyres, faced significant declines on Friday. This comes in response to a sharp increase in Brent crude prices, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the BSE, notable players like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw their stocks tumble by 6.11% and 5.34% respectively, while SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation also experienced downturns. Analysts say the market is entering a risk-off mode due to these rising tensions.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, sectors using oil derivatives will face hardships, whereas oil producers like ONGC may stay resilient. Sensex and Nifty indices mirrored weak Asian markets, influenced by these developments and the recent spike in oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)