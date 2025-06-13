Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims 241 Lives

An Air India flight en route to London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad just after takeoff, resulting in 241 fatalities. Among the deceased were 10 individuals from Maharashtra, including crew members and passengers.

The incident involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that struck the complex of a medical college, leaving only one survivor. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal, based in Mumbai, along with other crew members.

Additional victims from the crew included individuals notable for their personal and professional lives, with grieving families left behind. The crash also claimed family members of businessmen and other individuals from various walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)