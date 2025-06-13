Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims 241 Lives

A tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad led to the death of 241 individuals, including 10 from Maharashtra and key crew members. The flight, en route to London, saw only one survivor. Among the crew, Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal and others were spotlighted for their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight en route to London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad just after takeoff, resulting in 241 fatalities. Among the deceased were 10 individuals from Maharashtra, including crew members and passengers.

The incident involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that struck the complex of a medical college, leaving only one survivor. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal, based in Mumbai, along with other crew members.

Additional victims from the crew included individuals notable for their personal and professional lives, with grieving families left behind. The crash also claimed family members of businessmen and other individuals from various walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

