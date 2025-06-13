Aegean Airlines Halts Tel Aviv Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the region, Greece's Aegean Airlines has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv planned for Friday. This information was made public on the airline's website, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and security.

The decision comes as uncertainties continue to overshadow the area's stability, prompting airlines to reassess their operations. Aegean Airlines' move seeks to ensure maximum passenger protection as the situation develops.

Aegean Airlines has assured travelers that they are closely monitoring developments and will provide timely updates regarding future flights. The airline joins a list of carriers adjusting schedules in response to regional instability.

