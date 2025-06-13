Left Menu

Aegean Airlines Halts Tel Aviv Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Aegean Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for Friday. The decision reflects growing concerns over regional safety. The Greek airline stated this update on its official website, aiming to prioritize passenger security amid uncertain circumstances.

Updated: 13-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:44 IST
Amid escalating tensions in the region, Greece's Aegean Airlines has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv planned for Friday. This information was made public on the airline's website, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and security.

The decision comes as uncertainties continue to overshadow the area's stability, prompting airlines to reassess their operations. Aegean Airlines' move seeks to ensure maximum passenger protection as the situation develops.

Aegean Airlines has assured travelers that they are closely monitoring developments and will provide timely updates regarding future flights. The airline joins a list of carriers adjusting schedules in response to regional instability.

