Tragedy Strikes as Air India Dreamliner Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India Boeing 787 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 240 people. Local media suggests India may ground its 787 fleet for safety checks. Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site to oversee rescue operations. Investigators are focusing on potential engine thrust issues. Only one passenger survived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad as an Air India Boeing 787 crash claimed the lives of more than 240 people. Rescuers are diligently searching through the charred remains of the crash site.

Local media reports suggest that India may consider grounding the entire Dreamliner fleet for thorough safety evaluations, representing a major move to ensure aviation safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the catastrophe site in Gujarat, his home state, to oversee rescue and relief operations. The crash sparked speculation about engine thrust issues, and only one passenger survived the accident.

