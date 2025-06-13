Tragedy Strikes as Air India Dreamliner Crashes in Ahmedabad

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad as an Air India Boeing 787 crash claimed the lives of more than 240 people. Rescuers are diligently searching through the charred remains of the crash site.

Local media reports suggest that India may consider grounding the entire Dreamliner fleet for thorough safety evaluations, representing a major move to ensure aviation safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the catastrophe site in Gujarat, his home state, to oversee rescue and relief operations. The crash sparked speculation about engine thrust issues, and only one passenger survived the accident.