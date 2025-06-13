Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 240 Lives

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming over 240 lives. The incident has prompted discussions about grounding the airline's Dreamliner fleet for safety checks.

The aircraft, bound for Gatwick Airport, London, went down shortly after takeoff, crashing into a medical college hostel. While only one passenger survived, the accident also reported casualties on the ground.

Rescue operations continue as officials search for missing persons, bodies, and aircraft debris. The investigation focuses on possible engine thrust issues, with global leaders extending their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)