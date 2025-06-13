Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 240 Lives
A tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, India, resulted in the death of over 240 people. With concerns over safety measures, India contemplates grounding its Dreamliner fleet. Rescuers continue the search amidst charred remains, while global leaders express condolences. Investigations focus on possible engine thrust issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:42 IST
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming over 240 lives. The incident has prompted discussions about grounding the airline's Dreamliner fleet for safety checks.
The aircraft, bound for Gatwick Airport, London, went down shortly after takeoff, crashing into a medical college hostel. While only one passenger survived, the accident also reported casualties on the ground.
Rescue operations continue as officials search for missing persons, bodies, and aircraft debris. The investigation focuses on possible engine thrust issues, with global leaders extending their condolences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century
India-US Relationship: A Historic Zenith in the 21st Century
India and Indonesia Unite to Combat Terrorism: A United Front Against Global Threats
Breaking Barriers: India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Sets Eyes on England Series
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India