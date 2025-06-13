Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 240 Lives

A tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, India, resulted in the death of over 240 people. With concerns over safety measures, India contemplates grounding its Dreamliner fleet. Rescuers continue the search amidst charred remains, while global leaders express condolences. Investigations focus on possible engine thrust issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:42 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 240 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, India, claiming over 240 lives. The incident has prompted discussions about grounding the airline's Dreamliner fleet for safety checks.

The aircraft, bound for Gatwick Airport, London, went down shortly after takeoff, crashing into a medical college hostel. While only one passenger survived, the accident also reported casualties on the ground.

Rescue operations continue as officials search for missing persons, bodies, and aircraft debris. The investigation focuses on possible engine thrust issues, with global leaders extending their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025