Bolivian Air Force Aircraft Tragedy: Fatal Crash Amidst Cash Chaos

A tragic incident unfolded near Bolivia's capital as a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian Air Force crashed, resulting in 20 fatalities. The accident occurred Friday evening amid adverse weather conditions in the city of El Alto.

Reports confirmed that the aircraft, which was transporting new banknotes from the central bank, met its fate shortly after landing. It skidded off the runway, ending up on a neighboring avenue, where it caused significant disruption and damage.

Footage from social media depicted a chaotic scene, as locals attempted to retrieve money strewn across the crash site. Law enforcement resorted to using water hoses and tear gas to manage the crowd, while the national airport temporarily halted operations to address the aftermath. The central bank is expected to make a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)