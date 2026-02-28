Left Menu

Bolivian Air Force Aircraft Tragedy: Fatal Crash Amidst Cash Chaos

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed in El Alto, near La Paz, killing 20 people. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, skidded off the runway during bad weather. The crash prompted chaos as locals rushed to gather the scattered money, amid efforts by authorities to control the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:13 IST
Bolivian Air Force Aircraft Tragedy: Fatal Crash Amidst Cash Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded near Bolivia's capital as a Hercules aircraft belonging to the Bolivian Air Force crashed, resulting in 20 fatalities. The accident occurred Friday evening amid adverse weather conditions in the city of El Alto.

Reports confirmed that the aircraft, which was transporting new banknotes from the central bank, met its fate shortly after landing. It skidded off the runway, ending up on a neighboring avenue, where it caused significant disruption and damage.

Footage from social media depicted a chaotic scene, as locals attempted to retrieve money strewn across the crash site. Law enforcement resorted to using water hoses and tear gas to manage the crowd, while the national airport temporarily halted operations to address the aftermath. The central bank is expected to make a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image

 India
2
Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Mumbai due to Israel airspace closure. Air India.

Flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv diverted to Mumbai due to Israel airspace clos...

 Global
3
Polish Safety in Iran Amidst Conflict Concerns

Polish Safety in Iran Amidst Conflict Concerns

 Poland
4
Mumbai Fights Back: Tackling Drug Menace in Public Parks

Mumbai Fights Back: Tackling Drug Menace in Public Parks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026