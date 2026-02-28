Air India Express Operates Recovery Flight Amid Weather Disruptions
Air India Express conducted a recovery flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu following weather-induced diversions that disrupted services for two days. Passengers affected were offered hotel stays and free rescheduling or refund options. This follows the Tata Group's acquisition of Air India in early 2021.
Air India Express launched a recovery flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu on Saturday, addressing travel disruptions caused by adverse weather. Passengers faced extended delays due to diversions over two consecutive days.
The airline provided affected travelers with hotel accommodations and options for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds. "We regret the inconvenience caused by weather conditions beyond our control," stated an Air India Express spokesperson.
These challenges come in the wake of the Tata Group assuming control of Air India, finalizing a significant Rs 18,000 crore acquisition in January 2021.
