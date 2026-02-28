Air India Express Operates Recovery Flight Amid Weather Disruptions

Air India Express launched a recovery flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu on Saturday, addressing travel disruptions caused by adverse weather. Passengers faced extended delays due to diversions over two consecutive days.

The airline provided affected travelers with hotel accommodations and options for complimentary rescheduling or full refunds. "We regret the inconvenience caused by weather conditions beyond our control," stated an Air India Express spokesperson.

These challenges come in the wake of the Tata Group assuming control of Air India, finalizing a significant Rs 18,000 crore acquisition in January 2021.

