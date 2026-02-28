Left Menu

Honoring CV Raman: India's Science Day Celebrates Innovation and Discovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of scientific curiosity on National Science Day, celebrating the legacy of CV Raman. The day marks the anniversary of the Raman Effect's discovery, which secured India's place in global scientific research. National Science Day inspires young minds through nationwide science festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:42 IST
Honoring CV Raman: India's Science Day Celebrates Innovation and Discovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of scientific curiosity in propelling India's progress during the National Science Day celebration, marking the anniversary of the Raman Effect's discovery. This day pays homage to the groundbreaking work of CV Raman, which cemented India's stature in the global scientific arena.

In a message on X, Modi stated, "Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation, and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward. This day commemorates Sir CV Raman's groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect, which firmly established Indian research on the global map. We reaffirm our commitment to empower our youth, enhance research ecosystems, and utilize science and technology for national development and global well-being." Since 1986, National Science Day has been observed on February 28 to honor physicist CV Raman's discovery, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, illustrating the phenomenon of light scattering.

The Raman Effect describes the change in the wavelength of light as it interacts with molecules, explaining why the sky appears blue. Celebrated annually, National Science Day features diverse science projects by students across India and exhibits pioneering research by national and state science institutions. The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) designated February 28 as National Science Day in 1986, each year introducing a new theme to inspire innovation.

TRENDING

1
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
2
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global
3
Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' reports AP.

Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' repor...

 Global
4
Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smoke is seen rising in sky, reports AP.

Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026