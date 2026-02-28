Honoring CV Raman: India's Science Day Celebrates Innovation and Discovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of scientific curiosity in propelling India's progress during the National Science Day celebration, marking the anniversary of the Raman Effect's discovery. This day pays homage to the groundbreaking work of CV Raman, which cemented India's stature in the global scientific arena.

In a message on X, Modi stated, "Today, on National Science Day, we celebrate the spirit of research, innovation, and scientific curiosity that drives our nation forward. This day commemorates Sir CV Raman's groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect, which firmly established Indian research on the global map. We reaffirm our commitment to empower our youth, enhance research ecosystems, and utilize science and technology for national development and global well-being." Since 1986, National Science Day has been observed on February 28 to honor physicist CV Raman's discovery, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, illustrating the phenomenon of light scattering.

The Raman Effect describes the change in the wavelength of light as it interacts with molecules, explaining why the sky appears blue. Celebrated annually, National Science Day features diverse science projects by students across India and exhibits pioneering research by national and state science institutions. The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) designated February 28 as National Science Day in 1986, each year introducing a new theme to inspire innovation.