Air India Express Turmoil Leads to Protest at Kempegowda Airport
Passengers staged a protest at Kempegowda International Airport against Air India Express, alleging poor management of flights to Nepal. The aircraft left Bengaluru for Kathmandu but was diverted to Lucknow twice, leading to frustration. Travellers demanded accountability after being confined onboard for extensive hours without clear communication.
Chaos erupted at Kempegowda International Airport as passengers heading to Nepal protested against Air India Express for mismanagement that upset their travel plans for two days.
Passengers reported that their flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu failed to land twice due to vague reasons, diverting to Lucknow both times. Frustrated travellers were kept inside the plane for hours, prompting them to protest.
Upon returning to Bengaluru, passengers continued their protest at the airport, demanding accountability and compensation from the airline. They accused the airline of inadequate communication and coordination, with no immediate response from Air India Express.
