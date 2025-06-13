Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Safety

An Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi made an emergency return landing due to a bomb threat. All 156 passengers were safely evacuated, and no suspicious devices were found. The threat was found in a lavatory note. The incident occurs amid a surge of hoax threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India flight traveling from Phuket to New Delhi faced a significant security scare on Friday when it received a bomb threat, prompting an emergency landing back on the Thai island. Airport authorities confirmed that all 156 passengers on board were safely escorted from the aircraft without incident.

The alarm was raised after a message warning of a bomb was discovered in one of the plane's lavatories post-takeoff. Following a thorough inspection, no suspicious devices were uncovered, and airport operations remained uninterrupted, according to Monchai Tanode, the general manager of Phuket Airport.

Authorities have questioned suspects, but no definitive conclusion has been reached regarding the authorship of the threatening note. Debasish Choudhury of Air India noted that three individuals were initially under scrutiny but have since been cleared. This incident follows a significant uptick in hoax bomb threats that have plagued India's airports, with nearly 1,000 hoax reports last year, a dramatic increase from 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

