Indian Job Market Surges Ahead with Formal Economic Shift

Indian job postings increased by 8.9% in May after consistent declines, with job creation outpacing other countries due to a formal economic shift. Despite a year-on-year dip of 1.8%, postings are 80% above pre-pandemic levels, particularly strong in childcare, education, and health sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian job postings experienced a significant recovery of 8.9% in May, after a prolonged period of decline, according to a comprehensive report by global job site Indeed.

The rise, driven by India's shift toward more formal economic practices, underscores a robust job creation rate that continues to eclipse that of other countries. However, on an annual basis, job postings slightly dropped by 1.8% in May.

Nonetheless, job postings in India remain 80% above pre-pandemic levels, a noteworthy contrast to countries like the UK, New Zealand, and Switzerland, where volumes have yet to recover. The report highlights that 80% of occupations in India have seen a rise, particularly in childcare, education, and personal and home care, despite some weaknesses in certain sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

